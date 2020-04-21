When L7 wanted to cover Joan Jett’s 1983 song, “Fake Friends,” they decided to go directly to the source. Their new version of the songs welcomes Jett in front of the mic with her guitar.

Jett provides the harmony as Donita Sparks takes on lead vocals.

“To have Joan’s vocals on this track along with mine is super surreal and cool,” Sparks said in a statement. “Our band has experienced many fake friends, especially when you’re down. Some of these people you thought were your friends are nowhere to be found. Your phone calls aren’t returned, etc. It’s painful and it sucks. Then you find out who your true friends are.”

L7 also released a new version of their track, “Burn Baby,” off their 2019 album, Scatter the Rats, and call it “Witchy Burn.”

“Fake Friends” and “Witchy Burn” was meant to release at the start of their New Zealand and Australian tour in May. However, L7 decided to drop the tracks earlier since the tours were canceled due to the global pandemic.

“When the tour got canceled due to this horrible virus, we decided to release the tracks as a way to keep our fans’ spirits up a bit, as well as our own,” Sparks added. “New material gets everyone excited and happy and maybe gets them dancing around their cribs. That’s something positive the band can do for our fans in these uncertain times. When rock and roll duty calls, L7 answers.”

Listen to L7’s track, “Witchy Burn” below: