Kid Cudi Shares ‘Leaders of Delinquents’

Kid Cudi dropped his first solo song in four years.

Titled “Leaders of Delinquents,” that song comes from his upcoming album, Entergalactic. It will be his seventh overall solo studio album and was initially mentioned back in July 2019. Cudi also announced that he would executive produce, star, write and soundtrack an upcoming Netflix series based on the album.

The last time Cudi released music was with Kanye West on the collaborative Kids See Ghosts, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

Earlier in the year, Cudi appeared on Selena Gomez’s “A Sweeter Place.”

Listen to the song below: