Geddy Lee, Avril Lavigne, Justin Bieber, Bryan Adams and more wanted to bring some hope to their native Canada, so they joined forces for an uplifting cover of Bill Withers’ “Lean on Me.”

The video was part of Canada’s Stronger Together special to raise money for Food Banks Canada.

“To the late, great Bill Withers,” the video begins. “Thank you for your lyrics and inspiring message. We are grateful to lean on music during our time of need. Your musical legacy lives on through us.”

Singers Tyler Shaw and Fefe Dobson then come in with an introduction to ArtistsCan, an initiative that brings together the different musicians that the country has to offer as well as the fund that they’re raising for the Canadian Red Cross.

All proceeds from the track will be going to the Canadian Emergencies & COVID-19 Response Fund.

Here are all the artists that performed on the track in alphabetical order: Avril Lavigne, Bad Child, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Bryan Adams, Command Sisters, Dan Kanter, Desiire, Donovan Woods, Fefe Dobson, Geddy Lee, Jann Arden, Johnny Orlando, Josh Ramsay, Justin Bieber, Michael Bublé, Olivia Lunny, Ryland James, Sarah McLachlan, Scott Helman, Serena Ryder, Shawn Hook, TIKA, The Tenors, Tyler Shaw and Walk Off The Earth.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau closed the clip with a uniting message in English and French for the Canadian people. “We’re going to get through this together,” he said, “by leaning on each other and protecting our frontline workers.”

Watch the Canadian artists cover Withers’ “Lean on Me” below: