Josh Klinghoffer Shares Cover of Big Thief’s ‘Not’

Ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer has remained busy while in quarantine. Recently, Klinghoffer has shared a number of covers, including from Tom Waits, Randy Newman and Big Star.

Today, he shared a cover of Big Thief’s “Not.” In the clip, a totally relaxed Klinghoffer (whose solo project is Pluralone) is jamming out on an acoustic guitar while appearing to be in some sort of tent. Even more chill is that he’s playing the song while totally on his knees.

It hasn’t been the easiest year for Klinghoffer. He detailed his dismissal from the Red Hot Chili Peppers and just about when he was about to go on tour opening for Pearl Jam, the COVID-19 crisis hit and subsequently postponed that tour indefinitely.

“Last year, one of my best friends played me a band he saw on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert. I can’t recall if I said ‘whoa’ or ‘wow’ or both, but it was a very pleasant smack in the face. A few days later he and I went to a show and on the way he played me more of their music. Hooked. I realized I hadn’t felt this much love for a new band in 20 years. That was both sad and disturbing. I’m not sure who it says what about, but regardless, I was head over heels in love with Big Thief. We got to see them in Santa Ana a month or so later and it’s been really fun to feel so excited by a newer band,” Klinghoffer says of the song.

“I’ve listened to this song about 7,319 times and still replace up an ‘a’ for a ‘the’ and a ‘bed’ for a “breath,” but nevertheless, I love this song. I love all their songs, but this was the first one I ever heard and I played a lot, and though I’m a whole step lower than they are normally, I feel like I shouldn’t post this because it’s almost like I’m doing an impression. I’m not, it’s just really comfortable for me to sing. Again, I love this song (I heard Obama likes it too), I love this band and I love my friend for showing them to me, among many other things and reasons.”

Pluralone’s debut album is out now.

Listen to the song below: