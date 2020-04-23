Jónsi Makes Epic Returns With ‘Exhale’ Video

Jónsi is officially back, and his new song will hopefully bring more hope into whatever you’re feeling right now.

“Exhale” is a beautiful track that starts off in a quiet whisper with Jónsi’s vocals over a gentle piano. As the song continues, the synths come in and the tempo picks up — emphasizing the minimalist lyrics.

“Just let it go now/ It isn’t your fault,” the Sigur Ros singer repeats over and over on the track and turns it into a mantra that many people need at the moment.

And the dancer’s movements in the video, directed by actor Giovanni Ribisi and Jónsi himself, aim to convey that fight for freedom and hope from whatever’s weighing you down.

“Finally my first single Exhale is out. I’m so grateful to all the people who helped me get there. Thank you… Also wanted to remind everybody to “Breathe in and Breathe out” and remember ‘It’s just the way it is, it isn’t your fault, just let it go now'” he tweeted.

While Jónsi is meant to release Dark Morph II, “Exhale” is Jónsi’s first solo effort in a decade. He co-produced the track with A.G. Cook.

Watch Jónsi’s video for “Exhale” below: