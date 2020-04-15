Playlists \
John Rzeznik of Goo Goo Dolls’ ‘Songs to Discover’ Playlist
"There are some oldies, some new tunes and everything in between on here, so I hope you find something you like as much as I do!"
With everyone sequestered and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. Here’s John Rzeznik of Goo Goo Dolls:
Hey Everyone — John from Goo Goo Dolls here. Hope you and your families are all safe and healthy out there. I thought I’d share a list of some of my favorite songs to give everyone a soundtrack of music to discover (or rediscover) while we collectively social distance. There are some oldies, some new tunes and everything in between on here, so I hope you find something you like as much as I do!
Flaming Lips – “A Spoonful Weighs a Ton”
This song sounds like Yes, Neil Young and Led Zeppelin all in one.
Sam Fender – “Dead Boys”
Sam is the voice of his generation.
Big Audio Dynamite – “The Bottom Line”
Here’s the bottom line: I love how Mick Jones grew out of the Punk thing and started experimenting with all different kinds of music.
Japandroids – “Fires Highway”
This song (and album) makes wish I was 20 again.
Echo and The Bunnymen – “Over the Wall”
A super cool post-punk psychedelic track with lots of swagger.
The Who – “Baba O’Riley”
It’s the fucking Who!!!!
The Clash – “Complete Control”
This is one of the songs that changed my life when I was a teenager.
Afghan Whigs – “Crazy”
It’s a super catchy tune, but I also just love the dark lyrics.
Small Black – “Free at Dawn”
Soaring and ethereal.
The National – “Day I Die”
Too cool for school and an amazing song.
The Jam – “In the City”
“In the City” was another huge influence on me when I was growing up.
Depeche Mode – “Enjoy the Silence”
It’s a beautiful song that always seems to evoke a lot of emotion in me.
ELO – “Can’t Get It Out of My Head”
A super moody ballad. Jeff Lynn is way overlooked.
Rolling Stones – “Happy”
Keith Richards has such a unique voice, I love it.
Dinosaur Pile-Up – “Round The Bend”
I just love this song. Nothing else to say.
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – “Maps”
They’re one of the last truly original bands.
St. Vincent – “Los Ageles”
Annie Clark. What an amazing guitarist and a great songwriter.
XTC – “Senses Working Overtime”
This is a super-intelligent, perfectly crafted pop song.