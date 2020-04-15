John Rzeznik of Goo Goo Dolls’ ‘Songs to Discover’ Playlist

With everyone sequestered and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. Here’s John Rzeznik of Goo Goo Dolls:

Hey Everyone — John from Goo Goo Dolls here. Hope you and your families are all safe and healthy out there. I thought I’d share a list of some of my favorite songs to give everyone a soundtrack of music to discover (or rediscover) while we collectively social distance. There are some oldies, some new tunes and everything in between on here, so I hope you find something you like as much as I do!

Flaming Lips – “A Spoonful Weighs a Ton”

This song sounds like Yes, Neil Young and Led Zeppelin all in one.

Sam Fender – “Dead Boys”

Sam is the voice of his generation.

Big Audio Dynamite – “The Bottom Line”

Here’s the bottom line: I love how Mick Jones grew out of the Punk thing and started experimenting with all different kinds of music.

Japandroids – “Fires Highway”

This song (and album) makes wish I was 20 again.

Echo and The Bunnymen – “Over the Wall”

A super cool post-punk psychedelic track with lots of swagger.

The Who – “Baba O’Riley”

It’s the fucking Who!!!!

The Clash – “Complete Control”

This is one of the songs that changed my life when I was a teenager.

Afghan Whigs – “Crazy”

It’s a super catchy tune, but I also just love the dark lyrics.

Small Black – “Free at Dawn”

Soaring and ethereal.

The National – “Day I Die”

Too cool for school and an amazing song.

The Jam – “In the City”

“In the City” was another huge influence on me when I was growing up.

Depeche Mode – “Enjoy the Silence”

It’s a beautiful song that always seems to evoke a lot of emotion in me.

ELO – “Can’t Get It Out of My Head”

A super moody ballad. Jeff Lynn is way overlooked.

Rolling Stones – “Happy”

Keith Richards has such a unique voice, I love it.

Dinosaur Pile-Up – “Round The Bend”

I just love this song. Nothing else to say.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – “Maps”

They’re one of the last truly original bands.

St. Vincent – “Los Ageles”

Annie Clark. What an amazing guitarist and a great songwriter.

XTC – “Senses Working Overtime”

This is a super-intelligent, perfectly crafted pop song.