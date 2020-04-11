Joe Godino of The Menzingers’ ‘Following Rules for a Change’ Playlist

With everyone sequestered and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. Here’s Joe Godino of The Menzingers:

I’m not very good at staying current with music so I tend to rely on old favorites and songs that just make me happy. Now more than ever this has been super important. All of this extra time at home has given me the opportunity to actually catch up and see what’s out there. I think this list is a perfect mix of both old and new and I hope it brings you the same enjoyment it does me.

Jimmy Eat World – “555”

One of my quarantine goals is to figure out out to dress up like them in this music video and scare the shit out of my girlfriend.

Mina – “Se telefonando”

Singing gibberish Italian at the top of my lungs is one of my favorites things to do in every room of my house

Press Club – “Separate Houses”

Our last show for the foreseeable future was with Press Club in their hometown of Melbourne, Australia. It was a weird, uncertain night and a hell of a great time.

Taylor Swift – “State of Grace”

I listened to this song 4 times in a row recently. To me, it sounds like Taylor Swift collabed with Jimmy Eat World to write a song for a teen Netflix series and that is all complimentary.

Fucked Up – “Queen of Hearts”

I first heard this song while watching Fucked Up in the middle of nowhere at a festival in Finland and was immediately hooked on this band.

Monty Python – “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life”

It’s impossible for me to not be happy when I listen to this.

Brian Eno – “Music for Airports”

Hanging out around the house usually makes me turn to ambient or instrumental music and this is a perfect go-to.

Broadway Calls – “Meet Me on the Moon”

Brand new song by some great buds!! I’m super excited to hear what the rest of the album brings.

R.E.M. – “What’s The Frequency, Kenneth?”

I first heard this song when I was like 9 years old and it’s been one of favorites ever since. Shout out to Mom for buying Monster in ‘94.

Radiohead – “A Punch Up at a Wedding”

I get completely lost in the movement of this song. Great to close your eyes and relax to.

Tom Petty – “Walls (Circus)”

The perfect RomCom end credits singalong.

John Prine – “Clay Pigeons”

When I listen to this I feel like I am sitting right next to him on that bus. My favorite song by a true legend.