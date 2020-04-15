Jamie xx Returns With New Track ‘Idontknow’

Jamie xx is back a new song that will get your weekend starting a little early — “Idontknow.”

“Idontknow” is Jamie xx’s first solo release since his 2015 debut album, In Colour. While it sounds fresh for many of us, those who frequented the clubs may sense some familiarity with the track.

That’s because this song was initially dropped in fall 2019, but no artist was cited at the time. And “Idontknow” started to make the rounds on party playlists and got cosigns from Ben UFO, Four Tet, Caribou, HAAi and Bicep.

While “Idontknow” is out today (April 15), vinylphiles can pre-order a 12-inch LP here. The physical version will release in the UK in May and the U.S. on May 15 with its release to other countries to be announced.

Listen to Jamie xx’s “Idontknow” below: