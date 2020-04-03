Jack Barakat of All Time Low’s ‘Songs For Your Solo Living Room Dance Party’ Playlist

With everyone sequestered and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. Here’s Jack Barakat of All Time Low:

Truth be told I thought I thought quarantining would be a lot more difficult. I get to sleep in my own bed, wear the same pair of sweatpants for weeks on end, and drink mimosas at any time. Would I like being on the road promoting our new album Wake Up, Sunshine!? Hell yes, but we’re having to do that from the comfort of our own couches, so we’re gonna make the best of it! I’ve put together a list of songs that I’ve been listening to during this strange time of isolation. Some will put you in a good mood, some will make you miss and appreciate the days of hanging with your homies, and some will make you wanna have a dance party with your favorite body pillow.

The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears”

I can’t stop listening to this entire album but I figured this song says it best: Save your tears for another day!

Best Coast – “Everything Has Changed”

Well, it has! This song is about being happy with everything in your life-changing for the better. It’s a nice hopeful song.

Lovely The Band – “Waste”

It’s been very cool watching their sound evolve from their first album to this one. Also, any song with some sax has a very special place in my heart.

Soccer Mommy – “Circle The Drain”

Bring on the ’90s vibes. Bring them ALL ON. This song is such a vibe and one of my favorite new discoveries.

Kacey Musgraves – “Oh, What A World”

I was super late to the party (pun intended) to Kacey. She is truly a special artist and I think this song is unique both lyrically and musically. I just love her honesty.

The Menzingers – “London Drugs”

Turn the lights down low, pour a Guinness and pretend like you’re in a late-night pub. This song will help set the scene.

070 Shake – “Guilty Conscious”

This song is super honest and such a vibe. This girl is gonna be massive and I’m here for the ride.

Maggie Rogers – “The Knife”

It’s hard to pick a song off this record but right now I’m loving this one. It makes for a perfect living room dance party from a fellow Maryland artist.

Halsey – “you should be sad”

Fuck I love her honesty. I could listen to any Halsey song any day but this one has been spinning a lot recently.

Niall Horan – “Black And White”

I love listening to Niall belt on this one. It’s a perfect song to blast at any time. Don’t worry, your neighbors will thank you.

5 Seconds Of Summer – “Wildflower”

The melodies in this song are infectious and unique. It kind of reminds me of the 90s and I love that. I dare you not to dance.

Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers – “Islands in the Stream”

When he passed away recently I did a little dive and rediscovered some gems. This song will hit you in the feels.

blackbear – “me & ur ghost”

’80s synths, infectious melodies, and post-breakup lyrics. Let’s go!

All Time Low – “Monsters (feat. blackbear)”

I’m gonna end this with one of our new ones! This is a song I’m super proud of and I knew it was special the day we wrote it. I can’t wait to play it live once we’re allowed to leave our couches 🙂 be safe everyone!