Ingrid Andress’ ‘Party of 1′ Playlist

With everyone sequestered and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. Here’s Ingrid Andress:

Here are some songs I’ve been jamming to help get me through this crazy time! It’s a mixture of scream-shout sing-a-longs and a dance party. Enjoy, my friends.

Lauv – “Fuck, I’m Lonely” (with Anne-Marie)

Very fitting if you’re social isolating by yourself. It’s a bop!

Billy Joel – “We Didn’t Start the Fire”

This song reminds me that the world has always had problems, but people make it through them and live to tell the next generation about it. Also, the chorus is catchy.

The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”

This is a new one from these guys. Feels so good.

Little Big Town – “Pontoon”

This song makes me feel like I’m out on a boat drinking with my friends. Even though I’m not.

Justin Bieber – “Intentions”

Love the vibe on this one. Classic Biebs.

John Denver –”Take Me Home, Country Roads”

This is a classic and feels good to scream “WEST VIRGINIA!!” by myself in my apartment.

Fletcher – “Forever”

A nice little dance break. If you’re WFH make sure to turn your Zoom camera off

Morgan Wallen – “Up Down” (Feat. Florida Georgia Line)

This song makes me feel like a redneck that’s partying in a field and I love it

Harry Styles – “Adore You”

A lovely little feel-good smash from our very hot 1-D man

Maren Morris – “The Bones”

The soul in this song is insane! So good.

Ingrid Andress – “Lady Like”

Cuz I’m a lady like WOAH!