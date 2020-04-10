News \
Iggy Pop Shares Remix of ‘China Girl’ From Upcoming Bowie Years Box Set
The seven-disc set features two of his greatest albums, rarities and more
Living in Berlin and working with David Bowie proved to be a boon to Iggy Pop in the late ’70s. Now, the era is getting a box set.
Titled the Bowie Years, the set will include Pop’s The Idiot and Lust for Life and the 1978 live album TV Eye Live. It will also feature outtakes, alternate mixes and additional live recordings including Live at The Rainbow Theatre, London; Live at The Agora, Cleveland; and Live at Mantra Studio, Chicago. A 40-page booklet will come with it as well,” with contributions from the musicians who played on the records and famous fans discussing the influence the albums have had on them,” per a release.
From that collection, an alternate version of “China Girl” was released. It’s a lot rougher than the version Bowie would release in 1983, which you can see below.
The Bowie Years is out on May 29 via UME.
Check out the full tracklisting below:
IGGY POP SUPER DELUXE EDITION 7-CD BOX SET
Disc One (The Idiot)
Sister Midnight
Nightclubbing
Funtime
Baby
China Girl
Dum Dum Boys
Tiny Girls
Mass Production
DISC TWO (Lust For Life)
Lust for Life
Sixteen
Some Weird Sin
The Passenger
Tonight
Success
Turn Blue
Neighborhood Threat
Fall in Love With Me
DISC THREE (TV Eye Live)
T.V. Eye
Funtime
Sixteen
I Got A Right
Lust for Life
Dirt
Nightclubbing
I Wanna Be Your Dog
DISC FOUR (Demo’s and Rarities)
Sister Midnight – Mono Single Edit
Sister Midnight – Single Edit
China Girl – Single Edit
Dum Dum Boys – Alt Mix
Baby – Alt Mix
China Girl – Alt Mix
Tiny Girls – Alt Mix
I Got A Right – Single
Lust for Life – Edit
Interview with Iggy about Recording The Idiot
DISC FIVE (Live at The Rainbow Theatre – Finsbury Park, London 07/03/1977)
Raw Power
T.V. Eye
Dirt
1969
Turn Blue
Funtime
Gimme Danger
No Fun
Sister Midnight
I Need Somebody
Search and Destroy
I Wanna Be Your Dog
Tonight
Some Weird Sin
China Girl
DISC SIX (Live at The Agora – Cleveland 21/03/1977)
Raw Power
T.V. Eye
Dirt
1969
Turn Blue
Funtime
Gimme Danger
No Fun
Sister Midnight
I Need Somebody
Search and Destroy
I Wanna Be Your Dog
China Girl
DISC SEVEN (Live at Mantra Studios – Chicago 28/03/1977)
Raw Power
T.V. Eye
Dirt
Turn Blue
Funtime
Gimme Danger
No Fun
Sister Midnight
I Need Somebody
Search and Destroy
I Wanna Be Your Dog
China Girl