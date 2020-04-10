Living in Berlin and working with David Bowie proved to be a boon to Iggy Pop in the late ’70s. Now, the era is getting a box set.

Titled the Bowie Years, the set will include Pop’s The Idiot and Lust for Life and the 1978 live album TV Eye Live. It will also feature outtakes, alternate mixes and additional live recordings including Live at The Rainbow Theatre, London; Live at The Agora, Cleveland; and Live at Mantra Studio, Chicago. A 40-page booklet will come with it as well,” with contributions from the musicians who played on the records and famous fans discussing the influence the albums have had on them,” per a release.

From that collection, an alternate version of “China Girl” was released. It’s a lot rougher than the version Bowie would release in 1983, which you can see below.

The Bowie Years is out on May 29 via UME.

Check out the full tracklisting below:

IGGY POP SUPER DELUXE EDITION 7-CD BOX SET

Disc One (The Idiot)

Sister Midnight

Nightclubbing

Funtime

Baby

China Girl

Dum Dum Boys

Tiny Girls

Mass Production

DISC TWO (Lust For Life)

Lust for Life

Sixteen

Some Weird Sin

The Passenger

Tonight

Success

Turn Blue

Neighborhood Threat

Fall in Love With Me

DISC THREE (TV Eye Live)

T.V. Eye

Funtime

Sixteen

I Got A Right

Lust for Life

Dirt

Nightclubbing

I Wanna Be Your Dog

DISC FOUR (Demo’s and Rarities)

Sister Midnight – Mono Single Edit

Sister Midnight – Single Edit

China Girl – Single Edit

Dum Dum Boys – Alt Mix

Baby – Alt Mix

China Girl – Alt Mix

Tiny Girls – Alt Mix

I Got A Right – Single

Lust for Life – Edit

Interview with Iggy about Recording The Idiot

DISC FIVE (Live at The Rainbow Theatre – Finsbury Park, London 07/03/1977)

Raw Power

T.V. Eye

Dirt

1969

Turn Blue

Funtime

Gimme Danger

No Fun

Sister Midnight

I Need Somebody

Search and Destroy

I Wanna Be Your Dog

Tonight

Some Weird Sin

China Girl

DISC SIX (Live at The Agora – Cleveland 21/03/1977)

Raw Power

T.V. Eye

Dirt

1969

Turn Blue

Funtime

Gimme Danger

No Fun

Sister Midnight

I Need Somebody

Search and Destroy

I Wanna Be Your Dog

China Girl

DISC SEVEN (Live at Mantra Studios – Chicago 28/03/1977)

Raw Power

T.V. Eye

Dirt

Turn Blue

Funtime

Gimme Danger

No Fun

Sister Midnight

I Need Somebody

Search and Destroy

I Wanna Be Your Dog

China Girl