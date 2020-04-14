News \
Hayley Williams Covers Tegan and Sara’s ‘Call It Off’
She recorded the song in quarantine
Hayley Williams has been releasing songs on a weekly basis in the build up to the release of solo debut. But on Tuesday, she took a step back and drop a cover instead.
Taking on Tegan and Sara’s “Call It Off,” in less than 90 seconds in a self-shot video posted on Instagram, Williams tackled the song in a tender fashion.
“amateur hour / self-serenade,” Williams captioned the post. “my strings are old, i have no pants on, i felt like playing this sad song. “Call It Off” by the pals @teganandsara.
Williams has been on a tear lately in terms of sharing new music. She’s released “Over Yet,” “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris,” and “My Friend.”
Her new album, Petals for Armor, is out on May 8.
Check out the cover below: