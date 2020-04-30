HAIM Use Lasers in ‘I Know Alone’ Home Performance on ‘The Late Show’

Hours after announcing the June release date for their new album, Women In Music, Pt. III and the latest single, “I Know Alone,” HAIM performed the track on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night (April 29).

Each member had very distinct gear setups at their respective homes and did what seemingly every other group of musicians has done lately — somehow played cohesively together. While we’re used to seeing their onstage chemistry play out on stage (they are sisters after all), HAIM did the best they could, and it wasn’t a bad effort. They even included a sweet light show midway through, where there possibly could have been a dance break there if they were able to perform this in the same room.

Watch HAIM’s sorta live debut of “I Know Alone” on The Tonight Show with Stephen Colbert below:

Their upcoming album, Women In Music Pt. III comes out on June 26 via Columbia, and you can pre-order it here.