Goody Grace’s ‘I’ll Get High If I Want To’ Playlist

With everyone sequestered and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. Here’s Goody Grace:

I feel music is such a beautiful gift & it has always been there for me through every high and low of my life. I’d be losing my mind through this pandemic if I didn’t have music by my side. I hope that everybody is staying safe, washing their hands, and taking the necessary steps needed so we can beat this virus. To celebrate 4/20, here is a list of some of my favourite songs of all time that can help you get your mind off things for a while and smoke to. Stay inside, spark one up, wash your hands and press play.

“The Race” – Wiz Khalifa

Had to start the playlist with one of my favourite Wiz songs. My childhood friends & I have been smoking to Wiz’s music since I ever learned to roll a joint from his youtube videos. All of my friends know this song means a lot to me.

“Element” – Pop Smoke

Rest in peace to a young legend gone way too soon. Every song of Pop Smoke is incredible, but the bounce of this one is my personal favourite.

“Love Minus Zero/No Limit” – Bob Dylan

Wouldn’t be a playlist of my favourite smoking songs, or favourite songs in general, if I didn’t include Bob Dylan. Hard to only pick one song since his entire discography is incredible, but this one is at the top of my personal Dylan list.

“Cleopatra” – The Lumineers

The Lumineers hold a very special place in my heart. One of the greatest bands of my generation in my opinion. I love to listen to them when I’m driving through the country in my home province of Manitoba, Canada. This song, in particular, makes me feel alive.

“Hybrid Moments” – The Misfits

Even when I’m smoking, I love some fast tempo punk. Misfits are one of my all-time favourite bands and a huge influence of mine, I’ve got their logo tatted on my right arm. I love every Misfits song, but this is a personal fav of mine.

“Heavenly” – Cigarettes After Sex

A song off the latest album by one of the smoothest & coolest bands out right now. Cigarettes After Sex are some of my best friends that I’ve met through music and I think everybody should definitely dive into everything they have out so far.

“Out There” – Project Pat

I learned how to make beats by listening to & studying the production of all of Three 6 Mafia through my early teen years. Project Pat has always been one of my personal favourites, from flow to production. This song is an anthem amongst me & my friends.

“Man Overboard” – blink-182

Blink has always been one of my favourite bands and I am endlessly honored to have worked with them on my song “Scumbag”. I think this is one of their most underrated songs, I can’t help but feel amazing when that main riff hits.

“2nd Hand” – $uicideBoy$

$uicideBoy$ make perfect music to me. Whether I’m smoking, driving around or about to play a show, at least one song of theirs will play at some point.

“Unloveable” – The Smiths

My favourite band of all time. Hard to only pick one song since I don’t believe they have a bad song, but the lyrics & groove of the instrumentation of this one is unparalleled.

“In The Aeroplane Over The Sea” – Neutral Milk Hotel

The title track off one of my all-time favourite albums. This album has given me a lot of optimism and hope throughout quarantine and the pandemic we are living in. If I wake up, open the curtains and play this song (or entire album) it really lifts my spirits. Long live Neutral Milk Hotel.

“Time” – Tom Waits

A beautiful song by one of my biggest influences. Tom Waits has many different styles for all types of moods, but this is a good one to cozy up & relax to.