Gavin Rossdale’s ‘Don’t Go Outside’ Playlist

With everyone sequestered and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. Here’s Gavin Rossdale of Bush:

this is an extraordinary time unlike any time we’ve ever known .

we ever between this global attack

from an invisible enemy to the

solitude of our homes and our thoughts.

sometimes it’s hard to reconcile the horrors of the front lines with

the limbo in which we float .

we create our own soundtracks

and falling into musical streaming holes or revisiting crucial artists can provide the comfort

and suspension we so need .

i’m dreaming of a new world order when we land on our new earth.

it will be a kingdom

of likeminded individuals.

open-free of judgment and self-righteousness .

who knew we were this vulnerable -

this inter connected -globally -nationally and socially .

these are some of the songs i have been listening to that take me on journeys-twisting and turning through sound -

mirroring and amplifying all these emotions corralled up in one place .

music is infinite

and so is our ability

to find the best part of ourselves.

🖤

ps

don’t go outside

g.r.

Poppy – “Don’t Go Outside”

Theme song for this time. Completely. Bizarrely. A beautiful song with the beautiful flames of Eliott Smith for great measure.

The 1975 – “Love It If We Made It”

Modernity has failed us. Let’s think again.

Grimes – “Darkseid”

She is an incredible artist. Lean in.

FKA Twigs, Future – “Holy Terrain”

“Do you still think I’m beautiful when you light me in flames?” Enough said. Watch this space. Both artists on fire.

Phoebe Bridgers – “Garden Song”

Music to get lost to. I love her voice so much.

BØRNS – “American Money”

No matter the genre, there are songs and really good songs – this is a really, really good song. Uplifting and wide.

The Neighbourhood – “Sweater Weather”

This song is so good it’s dumb. Everyone knows that. Such a simple idea about what is actually so hard to find.

FEVER 333 – “OUT OF CONTROL/3″

This band is literally on fire. I love them – they are coming for you.

Deftones – “Change (In the House of Flies)”

Best band in the world.

Slipknot – “Unsainted”

In a world of compromise, we need the extremes. Otherwise, we die inside. This band – Corey’s words.

System Of A Down – “Aerials”

Favorite song from this brilliant band.

Poppy – “I Disagree”

Me too.

Mastodon – “Show Yourself”

A massive favorite of mine. This is Mastodon on high voltage melody in amongst the heavy. They’re so good.

Soundgarden – “Jesus Christ Pose”

Hold your hands up to the universe. All together now.

Queens of the Stone Age – “No One Knows”

No, they don’t even if they say they do.

BONES UK – “Pretty Waste”

We toured with this band. Love everything about them.