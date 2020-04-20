Fountains of Wayne to Perform With Sharon Van Etten for New Jersey COVID-19 Benefit

Fountains of Wayne will be reuniting for a one-night-only performance as part of the Jersey 4 Jersey event to raise funds to fight COVID-19.

Sharon Van Etten, a fellow New Jersey native, will join the surviving band members on bass and backing vocals. Adam Schlesinger, the band’s original bassist and songwriter, died earlier this month due to complications from the COVID-19 virus.

“Brian, Jody and I are honored to be part of the Jersey 4 Jersey benefit, and grateful that Sharon was able to perform with us,” Collingwood said in a statement. “Adam would have been proud that Fountains were helping to raise money for fellow New Jerseyans.”

“As a New Jersey native, it means so much to me to participate in the NJPRF charitable event that gives back to this community,” Van Etten said. “Adam was an incredible songwriter and I am truly humbled to join Fountains of Wayne in his honor.”

It will be broadcast at 7 pm ET this Wednesday (April 22), on Apple Music and AppleTV apps, worldwide. This special evening will feature New Jersey’s biggest champions and celebrities participating from their homes, including New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Tony Bennett, Jon Bon Jovi, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Halsey, comedian Chelsea Handler, Charlie Puth, Kelly Ripa, Chris Rock, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, SZA and more.