Foo Fighters Stream London Hyde Park Show From 2006
Queen and Lemmy made appearances in the 16-song set
Here’s some Friday entertainment for you. The Foo Fighters are streaming their 2006 show from London’s Hyde Park from June 17, 2006 today. The show was one of their biggest and best in terms of scale, songs and guests.
The set featured a number of the band’s biggest hits (at the time), including standards like “All My Life,” “Times Like These,” “Best of You,” “Learn to Fly” and “Everlong.” But, the set’s highlights were an appearance by Motorhead’s Lemmy Kilmister on a cover of Probot’s “Shake Your Blood” and members of Queen (pre-Adam Lambert obviously) hopped up on stage for versions of their “We Will Rock You” and “Tie Your Mother Down.”
“Keep washing your hands. #Stayhome,” the post’s caption read.
Check out the full 16 song setlist:
In Your Honor
All My Life
Best of You
Times Like These
Learn to Fly
Breakout
The One
Shake Your Blood (Probot cover) (with Lemmy Kilmister) (Live Premiere)
Stacked Actors
My Hero
Generator
DOA
Monkey Wrench
Encore:
We Will Rock You (Queen cover) (with Queen)
Tie Your Mother Down (Queen cover) (with Queen)
Everlong
Tune in below: