Foo Fighters Stream London Hyde Park Show From 2006

Here’s some Friday entertainment for you. The Foo Fighters are streaming their 2006 show from London’s Hyde Park from June 17, 2006 today. The show was one of their biggest and best in terms of scale, songs and guests.

The set featured a number of the band’s biggest hits (at the time), including standards like “All My Life,” “Times Like These,” “Best of You,” “Learn to Fly” and “Everlong.” But, the set’s highlights were an appearance by Motorhead’s Lemmy Kilmister on a cover of Probot’s “Shake Your Blood” and members of Queen (pre-Adam Lambert obviously) hopped up on stage for versions of their “We Will Rock You” and “Tie Your Mother Down.”

“Keep washing your hands. #Stayhome,” the post’s caption read.

Check out the full 16 song setlist:

In Your Honor

All My Life

Best of You

Times Like These

Learn to Fly

Breakout

The One

Shake Your Blood (Probot cover) (with Lemmy Kilmister) (Live Premiere)

Stacked Actors

My Hero

Generator

DOA

Monkey Wrench

Encore:

We Will Rock You (Queen cover) (with Queen)

Tie Your Mother Down (Queen cover) (with Queen)

Everlong

Tune in below: