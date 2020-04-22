On Tuesday night, a celebration of Prince’s music aired on the anniversary of his death. Why they decided to do this four years later who knows, but it was a pretty cool celebration.

The event featured Foo Fighters, Gary Clark Jr., Beck, John Legend, FKA Twigs, St. Vincent, Common, Sheila E. and many more taking on a bunch of Prince classics.

For the Foo Fighters, Dave Grohl has already shared a story about how much he admires Prince in a recent lengthy Instagram post.

The tribute show took place at the Los Angeles Convention Center and aired on CBS.

Check out the performances and some interviews where artists shared their thoughts on Prince below:

St. Vincent – Controversy @ Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Tribute to Prince pic.twitter.com/0FAlo4GBjQ — gaycowboycore (@annieclork) April 22, 2020

"She wore a Raspberry Beret

I think I love her"

Thanks @e_ginapark and @beck for reposting pic.twitter.com/uY6HIpywrj — SuzeT (@suzetrup) April 22, 2020