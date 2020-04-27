Flying Lotus is celebrating the first anniversary of his Flamarga by releasing an instrumental version of it. Today, he shared the news by dropping “Black Balloons Reprise (Instrumental)”, which you can stream here.

“Whereas the original album featured a dream cast of vocal collaborators, this project places the masterful arrangements, electronics and musicianship at the forefront,” a press release reads, “a treasured peak under the hood of one of today’s most consistently innovative producers.”

Flying Lotus recruited a team of L.A.’s finest to contribute to the album, including Thundercat, Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, Brandon Coleman, Justin Brown, Dennis Hamm, Taylor Graves, Ronald Bruner, Herbie Hancock, Deantoni Parks and Robert Glasper.

The album is being pressed on limited edition double vinyl, which includes animated labels and an exclusive animated slipmat by Winston Hacking and Drew Tetz. It will also be available on CD and digitally. Flamarga (Instrumentals) is slated for a May 29 release. Check out the tracklist below.

Flying Lotus Flamarga (Instrumentals) Track List

A1. Heroes

A2. Post Requisite

A3. Heroes In A Half Shell

A4. More (Instrumental)

A5. Capillaries

A6. Burning Down The House (Instrumental)

A7. Spontaneous (Instrumental)

B1. Takashi

B2. Pilgrim Side Eye

B3. All Spies

B4. Yellow Belly (Instrumental)

B5. Black Balloons Reprise (Instrumental)

C1. Fire Is Coming (Instrumental)

C2. Inside Your Home

C2. Actually Virtual (Instrumental)

C3. Andromeda

C5. Remind U

C6. Say Something

C7. Debbie Is Depressed

C8. Find Your Own Way Home

D1. The Climb (Instrumental)

D2. Pygmy

D3. 9 Carrots (Instrumental)

D4. FF4

D5. Land Of Honey (Instrumental)

D6. Thank U Malcolm

D7. Hot Oct.