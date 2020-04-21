After releasing “Light as Love” last week, Florence Welch was so overwhelmed by all the support she’s gotten from the Florence and the Machine track that she decided to give everyone a special treat.

While following social distancing at home, she did an acoustic performance of the track that was initially an outtake from 2018’s High as Hope album. Get ready for those flawless yodels and operatic vocals.

“Thank you for all your kind words about the song, and for all your support for the Intensive Care Society, I tried a little at home version for you 💗 x x,” the Florence and the Machine lead singer tweeted.

The song was released to raise money for the Intensive Care Society. The organization “provides care and support for the incredible doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals on the front line of this crisis.” Welch will be donating 100% of proceeds from the track to the ICS. Donations can also be made here.

Watch Florence Welch’s performance of “Light as Love” below: