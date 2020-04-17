As promised earlier in the day, Florence and the Machine released a new song. The song, “Light of Love,” is an outtake from 2018’s High as Hope album.

The song is more reserved than her usual soaring anthems, but its build toward the end makes the listen worth it.

And all of the proceeds from the song are going to charity.

“It never made it to the record, but I thought I would release it at midnight tonight, as a little token of my love,” singer Florence Welch wrote in a caption on Instagram. “And to raise awareness for the Intensive Care Society, […] which provides care and support for the incredible doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals on the front line of this crisis. I will be donating all of my income from this song to the Intensive Care Society. I love and miss you all so much. With you in spirit from South London lockdown.”Volume 0%

Listen to “Light of Love” below.