Fiona Apple Album Release Date Revealed

A day after saying that her album was coming “soon,” Fiona Apple has revealed when Fetch the Bolt Cutters will be released.

In a video again captured by her friend Zelda Hallman (who has been an accurate source of information regarding the singer/songwriter), Apple’s album will be released on Friday, April 17 (in 16 days as of press time).

“No fooling. Fetch the Bolt Cutters,” the caption read.

Watch the clip below.

Just yesterday, Apple said a mysterious someone said that the record should come out in October. She disagreed.

“Should I release it, like soon, like really soon? I think I’m gonna,” she teased in the video yesterday.

Now, we have a better idea when that’s going to happen.

Apple last released an album in 2012.