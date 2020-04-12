Eric Dover of The Lickerish Quartet’s ‘Between Apocalypse and Ecstasy’ Playlist

With everyone sequestered and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. Here’s Eric Dover of The Lickerish Quartet:

How to pass the time:

I find that sometimes it’s best lay fallow, but never for too long. Daydreaming is good. Important, too. I make a shortlist of things that have to be done & prioritize them. Then I put ‘em off some more until the last minute.

Procrastination makes it more exciting when trying to catch up. Get up super early when it’s still dark out and look up at the sky. Little baby UFOs may send you messages. PM your friends and family often. Bug the shit out of them. It means you care. Look after each other. Look danger in the eye and laugh. You’ll need a sense of humor to cope. Mask up, wash up, and stay home.

Good luck and Godspeed to you all.

Johnny Cash – “The Man Comes Around”

The end is the beginning and vice versa. Though it reads from the book of revelation, I find it strangely comforting.

Killing Joke – “I Am The Virus”

An aural feast of paranoia and fear made manifest. They have a tardis. I’m convinced.

Com Truise – “In Decay”

Orwellian soundtrack from a recently unearthed alien ‘80s time capsule.

Thomas Dolby – “Dissidents”

Dedicated to those who risk their lives to deliver the news.

Devo – “Jocko Homo”

We have evolved for sure, but into what? Are we merely crocs in the fine footwear shoe store of life?

Frank Zappa – “We’re Turning Again”

A lighthearted look into the ever-changing paradigm shifts that catch everyone with their trousers down–always.

The Chats – “Temperature”

“Have you got a fever?” The song has a whole new meaning now. A scarier one.

The Fall – “Van Plague?”

Psychic post-punk brilliance from a band you either get or you don’t.

Norma Tanega – “You’re Dead”

A song about insignificance and embracing it.

Gunship – “Fly For Your Life”

War is hell and then there’s the bill afterward.

David Bowie – “Blackstar”

A musical wake inspired by ancient tongues and Pharaohs. Unforgettable.

Metronomy – “The End of You Too”

A Floppotron that rebelled and then drained your Paypal® account while you were asleep. Jam!

Blue Oyster Cult – “Fire of Unknown Origin”

Prophetic track from the mystic psychedelic ‘70s rock masters.

Kim Fowley – “Negative”

Piss off! Oh, sorry, I just answered the phone and it was a telemarketer. I wasn’t talking to you, dear reader.

LCD Soundsystem – “Dance Yrself Clean”

When this is all over, I will zoom-twitch myself singing this whilst in the bathtub like Madonna (except drunker).