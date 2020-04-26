Eminem Once Invited Michael Jordan to Detroit So He Could Dunk on Him

There are some things you just don’t say — even in jest — and one of them is inviting arguably the best NBA player of all time to Detroit so you can dunk on him. Eminem learned this the hard way.

In a new interview with the Sway’s Universe radio show, Eminem recalled an awkward phone call he had with Michael Jordan to discuss a shoe collaboration. It was all going well…until it almost didn’t.

“I was on the phone with him, we were talking, and everything was cool,” Slim Shady explained. “He’s (Jordan) super cool, and everything was good until we get to the end of the phone call and I said, ‘Yo man, when are you gonna come to Detroit so I can dunk on you?’” For reference, Slim Shady is 5’8″ and Jordan is 6’6.”

“It was crickets,” he said, remembering the Chicago Bulls star’s reaction. “I don’t remember exactly what he said, but I think he just kinda of was like, ‘Ha ha ha.’ Like laughed. And I remember getting off the phone going, ‘Oh my God, I think I might have just blew it.’”

Lucky for him, things did work out. The duo have collaborated on a number of shoes, including the Eminem x Air Jordan 4, Eminem x Air Jordan 2, and Eminem x Carhartt x Air Jordan 4.

Watch the interview below.

Eminem recently said thank you to healthcare workers by serving up “Mom’s Spaghetti” from his song “Lose Yourself” to healthcare workers in Detroit.