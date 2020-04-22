It’s been an extremely tough few months for everyone — especially the healthcare professionals who have been on the frontlines trying to combat COVID-19. But in recent weeks, many folks have been stepping up to help and as Detroit healthcare workers found out, that extends to one of the city’s favorite sons.

In an Instagram post, Henry Ford Health System in Detroit shared that Eminem and Shady Records donated a famous serving of “Mom’s Spaghetti” (you know, from 2002’s “Lose Yourself”) to its workers.

“Our #HealthcareHeroes “lost themselves” in the delicious Mom’s Spaghetti donated by Detroit’s very own, @eminem. Thank you for providing a special meal for our team members! 🍝,” the caption read.

Even more admirable that shows how legit the gesture was: Eminem didn’t promote or mention the contribution publicly.

As Complex points out, this isn’t the first time that Eminem has served up Mom’s Spaghetti for a good cause. In 2017, the rapper donated batches of it to those affected by hurricanes in Houston and Puerto Rico.

Check out the post below: