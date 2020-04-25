Eddie Vedder Joins Willie Nelson and More For Jack Johnson’s Kokua Festival Livestream

Jack Johnson is the latest artist to curate an at-home concert. Today, the singer-songwriter is hosting Kokua Festival 2020 – Live From Home as a way to support the Kokua Hawai’i Foundation and celebrate Earth Day’s 50th anniversary. Johnson will emcee the event from the front porch of his house on Oahu, while artists like Eddie Vedder, Willie Nelson, Ben Harper, and Ziggy Marley perform from their homes.

The event will also feature performances from G. Love, Lukas Nelson, Paula Fuga, Jake Shimabukuro, John Cruz, Kawika Kahiapo, Anuhea, Ron Artis II and his brother Thunderstorm Artis (from The Voice), and the music will be broken up by cooking segments hosted by Ed Kenney and Mark Noguchi — two of Hawaii’s top chefs.

Eddie Vedder will be part of @JackJohnson’s #KokuaFestival – Live from Home event in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day to benefit @Kokua. Tune in today at 3pm PT/6pm ET at the links below.@AmazonMusic: https://t.co/qOoXNNUnAt Facebook: https://t.co/BIpugEhD4H pic.twitter.com/YhVdV3QNad — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) April 25, 2020

Donations from the event will benefit the Kokua Hawai’i Foundation, a non-profit that supports environmental education in Hawaii’s schools and communities, as well as Aloha Harvest, the Full Calabash Fund, and the Chef Hui Give & Go Community Meal Program — organizations that promote food security and sustainability in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. Kokua Festival 2020 – Live From Home will be streaming live from Amazon Music’s Twitch channel and Johnson’s Facebook page at 3pm PST / 6pm EST.

Vedder also recently performed on Global Citizen’s One World: Together at Home concert, where he played a haunting organ rendition of “River Cross” off Pearl Jam’s latest album, Gigaton.