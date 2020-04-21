Derek Jones, Falling in Reverse Guitarist, Dies at 35

Derek Jones, the guitarist for Las Vegas-based hardcore outfit Falling in Reverse, has died. He was 35.

Falling in Reverse singer Ronnie Radke shared the news on social media.

A cause of death was not revealed. SPIN has reached out to Epitaph Records (Falling in Reverse’s label), publicist and the band’s management for more information.

“I’ll never forget when you picked me up from jail In Your old tour van to start falling in reverse. Your spirit will be interwoven through the music I write forever. Rest In Peace Derek Jones. My heart is broken,” Radke captioned an Instagram post that featured the two of them.

Jones appeared on all four of Falling in Reverse’s albums and joined the band formally in 2010. Before that, Jones played in A Smile From the Trenches