David Gilmour Covers 2 More Leonard Cohen Songs in Latest Family Livestream

Last week, David Gilmour performed Leonard Cohen’s “Bird on a Wire” and “So Long Marianne” as part of a livestream with his family to promote his wife’s, Polly Samson, new novel.

They had so much fun doing these (even billing themselves as the “Von Trapped” family) apparently that they returned for round two.

Just like the first go-round, Gilmour performed another two Leonard Cohen covers (who knew Gilmour was such a big fan of the Canadian singer-songwriter?). This time, he tackled the rarity “Fingerprints” from 1977’s Death of a Ladies Man, which can you see at the 15:40 mark of the video and “Hey, That’s No Way to Say Goodbye” from Songs of Leonard Cohen with the rest of his family (at around the 32-minute mark of the video).

So why these songs? The common theme is that the songs were all written by Cohen during his time in Hydra, which so happens to be the place where Samson’s novel takes place.

Theater for Dreamers was supposed to receive a grand rollout at an event in London before restrictions due to the COVID-19 outbreak shelved that.

Watch Gilmour perform with his family by his side below: