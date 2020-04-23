Dua Lipa, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Bastille and more came together to record the Foo Fighters’ 2002 hit single, “Times Like These.”

And if you listen closely at the 2:20-mark, you hear Dave Grohl add his vocals to the track. Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins also joined the remake of one of the band’s biggest hits.

Coordinated by BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge and led by producer Fraser T Smith, the track released on Thursday morning (April 23). Proceeds from the track “will be split equally between BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief to provide essential support to vulnerable people of all ages and backgrounds across the UK who will be significantly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis,” according to the BBC website.

“Our vision was to create a stay at home version using phones, pots, pans and acoustic guitars that would honour the brilliance and honesty of the artists and song, rather than the trickery of an expensive recording studio,” Smith told The Guardian. We tried to make this single in a totally different way artistically, relevant to today. The lyrics particularly resonate with us all at this challenging time.”

The “Times Like These” cover also includes the voices of 5 Seconds of Summer, Ellie Goulding, Hailee Steinfeld, Paloma Faith, Royal Blood, Sigrid, Biffy Clyro, Anne-Marie, YUNGBLUD, Dermot Kennedy, Jess Glynne, Rag N Bone Man, Sam Fender, Zara Larsson, Sean Paul, Celeste, AJ Tracey, Rita Ora, Mable and Grace Carter.

While the track is out now, footage from the recording process will air on BBC One’s The Big Night In, which airs this evening.

Tune in at 3:15 pm ET/12:15 pm PT to see the Live Lounge Allstars’ performance of the Foo Fighters’ “Times Like These:”