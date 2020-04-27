Daft Punk have been reportedly tapped to score a new film.

The French electronic duo have will be working on the score for Italian director Dario Argento’s new film, Occhiali Neri (Black Glasses), Repubblica (via The Film Stage) reported.

“They are my admirers, they know all my cinema,” Argento in the interview. “They heard from French friends that I was shooting a new film and called me [to say], ‘We want to work with you.'”

And once it’s safe enough, Daft Punk will reportedly visit the director in Rome and will be sending some of the first songs soon.

It’s been 10 years since we’ve heard Daft Punk’s film scoring work in Tron: Legacy. Their last full-length project was Random Access Memories in 2013. The group won several Grammys for that album, including for Album of the Year and Record of the Year.