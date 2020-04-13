Although many states in the U.S. that have quarantined have helped slow down the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, health experts are saying that we still have a long way to go till we can “go back to normal.”

A new piece in The New York Times Magazine that ran over the weekend pointed out that while the country will begin to restart the economy in stages, “big communal gatherings” will be the last types of social situations that will return.

“Larger gatherings — conferences, concerts, sporting events — when people say they’re going to reschedule this conference or graduation event for October 2020, I have no idea how they think that’s a plausible possibility. I think those things will be the last to return. Realistically we’re talking fall 2021 at the earliest,” said Zeke Emanuel, a Center For American Progress oncologist and bioethicist.

Emanuel is the brother of WME boss Ari Emanuel and former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Although health experts are not saying that large social settings will no longer exist, they want everyone to approach these gatherings with caution in order to avoid another wave of the coronavirus spreading.

However with countless tours canceled, record labels trying to stay afloat and unemployment rates in the millions, the future of the music and touring industries are currently not looking too good. But while we’re all in this pause together, one would hope that industry players are reexamining the music and touring climates and figure out how to restructure moving forward.

We’ll just have to wait and see, and hope for the best.