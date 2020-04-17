Christopher Guanlao of Silversun Pickups’ ‘Holding Hands From 6 Feet Apart’ Playlist

With everyone sequestered and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. Here’s Christopher Guanlao of Silversun Pickups:

Maybe you’ll find a new artist to fall in love with or cozy up to the one you’ve already loved. Let’s all stay safe and sound and listen to music – our personal soundtrack to this weird movie we’re currently living in.

Cigarettes After Sex – “Sweet”

I think this is the sexiest song during a pandemic.

Waxahatchee – “Fire”

Katie Crutchfield is currently my favorite songwriter. And her new album Saint Cloud is so amazing. Best album release during a pandemic (and 2020 so far).

Diet Cig – “Harvard”

This is my current favorite indie-pop band. Best sweater song when you’re adhering to SAFE AT HOME protocol.

Orville Peck – “Dead Of Night”

Orville Peck reminds me of a cross between Nick Cave and Chris Isaak and I love that. Best looking mask during an outbreak.

Eliza and the Delusionals – “Alive”

I cannot tell you how much I love this band and these people. We toured with them before all hell broke loose. I’ll always remember them because it was a bit of an innocent time before not so innocent times. Best song title during a pandemic.

Waistline – “Cut it Out”

Just found this band on Reddit and I really love this song. Best indie rock find during quarantine.

Moon River – “Frank Ocean”

If you know me, you know I’m a big Audrey Hepburn fan, so this cover means a lot to me. Best cover during an outbreak.

The Beths – “Future Me Hates Me”

This song is so clever. Kiwi’s usually are so very clever. Best song to sing along and dance to when you’re in quarantine with no pants on.

Better Oblivion Community Center – “Sleepwalkin’”

This is the definition of a supergroup. Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers. Best duo during the end of days. (Just kidding, all days…)

Camp Cope – “Footscray Station”

This is one of my favorite bands and super cool people. Best band to get back into indie rock when you can’t leave the house.

that dog. – “Never Want To See Your Face Again”

that dog. just released their first album in like 20 years and i’ve been listening to them for 25 years. Longest wait for an album during a pandemic(and well worth the wait.)

Soccer Mommy – “Circle the Drain”

Micah from Giant Drag got into Soccer Mommy after he heard it in my car. It was his birthday a few days ago. Best Birthday shout out when you can’t celebrate it together.

Cuffed Up – “Small Town Kid”

We were very fortunate to meet and play with Cuffed Up earlier this year. I can’t wait to see them live again. Best LA local band to see once we don’t have to be six-feet apart from each other.

Berries – “Stuck”

This band from Virginia Beach is beautiful and amazing. Best album to listen to when you take an edible or two and wait for the world to get back to normal.

The Chavez Ravine – “Citywide”

Manny Nieto is a legend and he makes amazingly loud records. This band is great live. Best guitar tone in a COVID-19 world (and other worlds).

Lucy Dacus – “Yours & Mine”

Just heard this song recently from a friend of mine. Her voice is mesmerizing. Perfect song for when you’re sitting on your porch and watching the beautiful sunset with a glass of wine and missing your loved ones.

Michigander – “Misery”

We were fortunate to play with Michigander last year. So good. And this is a great song. Best song to listen to when you just poured your first drink at 2 pm ’cause, hey it’s always wine-o’clock during quarantine.

Sea Wolf – “Two of Us”

We’ve known Sea Wolf for a billion years now, and they never ever disappoint. Best new album release from an old good friend of ours(even during a pandemic).