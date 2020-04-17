Christopher Cross Is Temporarily Paralyzed Due to COVID-19

Christopher Cross was one of the earliest of what’s proven to be a growing number of musicians who have contracted the coronavirus.

Though he’s on the mend, the virus has done some serious harm, leaving Cross temporarily paralyzed and “unable to walk.”

In a letter to fans posted on Facebook, Cross revealed his condition.

“Unfortunately as a consequence of COVID-19 other problems were caused. At present I am suffering from intense muscle weakness and a temporary paralysis of my legs — I am unable to walk. However, physicians have assured me that I will recover. I have already begun physical therapy and am optimistic about improving,” he wrote.

Cross finished the note on a positive note.

“I wanted to let you know my situation, and that I will get past this. I look forward to beginning my 40th Anniversary Tour soon and when I do, I hope to see you all,” he said.

See the yacht rock singer’s full message below: