Charli XCX Releases New Bop ‘Claws’

Charli XCX is being super productive on her upcoming, made-at-home new album, how i’m feeling now. And she’s serving up another new track, “Claws.”

Starting with an autotuned robotic snippet, the song, produced by Dylan Brady of 100 gecs, immediately transitions into a mid-tempo bounce where Charli explains how much she likes someone.

Besides the rotation of “I like” on the hook, she sings, “I’m not shy, make you sigh / Slip and slide up my thighs / Juicy just like clementines / Sorry if I make you cry / Party time, hop inside / We’re so high, rollercoaster ride / Gemini, switching sides / Yeah, that’s so nice.”

🍊 CLAWS IS OUT NOW 🍊 ARTWORK BY @CWYNARS🍊 THANK YOU FOR ALL THE LOVE FOR THIS SONG & FOR HELPING ME MAKE MY CREATIVE DECISIONS ON THIS ALBUM 🍊 IT MEANS THE WORLD TO ME THAT UR ALL INVOLVED 🍊STREAM CLAWS HERE 🍊 https://t.co/z2JSORPedZ pic.twitter.com/lGbXoVCK1b — Charli (@charli_xcx) April 23, 2020

Prior to “Claws,” she has released “Forever” and has also been giving fans updates on how she’s been doing in quarantine.

how i’m feeling now releases on May 15.