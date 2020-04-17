Charli XCX has openly shared the process of the making of her quarantine album, how i’m feeling now over the past few weeks and now she’s enlisted her fans to help.

The pop singer dropped a new video for ‘forever,’ which she co-directed with Dan Streit​. The clip features over 5,000 fan-shot clips stitched together.

In a tweet, Charli thanked fans for their contributions.

“This video is made up of your clips of the moments/people/places/things in life you wish to cherish forever…thank you so much for helping me make this video, it wouldn’t have been possible without you,” she wrote.

the forever video is out now! 💓 this video is made up of your clips of the moments/people/places/things in life you wish to cherish forever 💓 thank you so much for helping me make this video, it wouldn’t have been possible without you💓 watch here https://t.co/oHaEoPHZEn pic.twitter.com/vcLEFVEala — Charli (@charli_xcx) April 17, 2020

‘forever’ song was written by Charli XCX and produced by A. G. Cook and BJ Burton, her co-collaborators on the album.

how i’m feeling now is slated to drop on May 15.

Check out the video for ‘forever’ below: