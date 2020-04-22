Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Halsey, SZA and Charlie Puth all performed at the Jersey 4 Jersey benefit show to raise funds for COVID-19 relief.

The surviving members of Fountains of Wayne performed their first show in seven years, with fellow New Jersey native Sharon Van Etten replacing the late Adam Schlesinger on bass.

“New Jersey has been hit especially hard by the coronavirus pandemic,” Springsteen said on ABC’s Good Morning America on April 14, “and the people of New Jersey have always stepped up during difficult times.”

Springsteen started the show by performing “Land of Hope and Dreams” with Patti Scialfa from 2012’s Wrecking Ball. They returned later to play “Jersey Girl,” while Halsey performed “Finally // beautiful stranger” acoustically.

Meanwhile, Fountains of Wayne paid tribute to their hometown and Schlesinger by playing “Hackensack.”

“This for Adam, his parents, his children and New Jersey,” singer Chris Collingwood said.

Jon Bon Jovi played a new song, “When You Can’t Do, Do What You Can” and “Livin’ on a Prayer,” while SZA performed “20 Something.”

The event was to raise money for the newly-launched New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund (NJPRF).

Watch the performances below: