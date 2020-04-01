Blackbear’s ‘Wash Ur Hands’ Playlist

With everyone sequestered and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. Here’s Blackbear:

A mix of some songs I’ve been listening to old n new. I think this is a good time for everyone to find some new music while they stay indoors. Also, wash your hands.

Dua Lipa – “Break My Heart”

One of my favorite finds on Dua’s latest album, and shouldn’t be overlooked

All Time Low ft. blackbear – “Monsters”

Harry Styles – “Golden”

What a legend, this track is one my favorites off Fine Line.

Cuco – “Bossa No Se (feat. Jean Carter)”

Cuco is criminally underrated. Love this track, very catchy – don’t play w me.

BTS – “ON (feat. Sia)”

A bunch of pop stars that only make big records, shout out Nam-joon.

Normani – “Motivation”

Singer, Dancer, all-around talent. What’s not to love about Normani? this track is so good.

Blackbear – “Me & Ur Ghost”

Pretty cool record I guess, take a listen if you want?

Doja Cat – “Boss Bitch”

Thoughts on Doja Cat? Extremely talented and this song is picking up well-deserved traction.

Lorde – “The Love Club”

A classic fav that feels like a breath of nostalgia.

Boy Pablo – “Feeling Lonely”

Another criminally underrated artist who puts out a whole mess of good music. This one is no exception.

“Ariana Grande – Boyfriend (with Social House)”

Really love the feel of this song and the experimental feel it has.

Calpurnia – “Blame”

This song is a rollercoaster and it’s made by some of the most talented kids on the planet.

Grimes – “Oblivion”

Haunting vocals and an overall big record. Grimes gives us another one here.

Mac Miller – “Blue World”

Swimming was such a great album and you can tell Circles was meant to be in tandem. This track stood out

to me on first listen but the album needs to be digested in its entirety.

The Clash – “Train in Vain”

Absolute legends with such a feel-good classic.