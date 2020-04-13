Billie Joe Armstrong Covers The Avengers’ ‘Corpus Christi’

Billie Joe Armstrong keeps his No Fun Mondays series rolling by sharing his latest cover — but a day early.

Posted on Sunday (April 12), the Green Day singer celebrated Easter by putting his spin on the Avengers’ 1983 track, “Corpus Christi.”

“Welcome to another No Fun Mondays, but on a Sunday (Easter edition). This is one of my all time [sic] favorite songs by the legendary San Francisco band The Avengers.. I give you ‘Corpus Christ,'” he captioned the video.

Like other artists and bands, Armstrong has been helping fans cope with the lack of live shows by continuing his No Fun Mondays series. He has previously covered “I Think We’re Alone Now” by Tommy James and The Shondells, Johnny Thunders’ “You Can’t Put Your Arms Around a Memory” and The Bangles’ “Manic Monday,” which featured an appearance Bangles co-founder Susanna Huffs.

And Green Day’s latest record, Father of All…, is out now.

Listen to Billie Joe Armstrong’s cover of “Corpus Christi” by The Avengers below: