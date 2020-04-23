Ben Gibbard cut his daily livestreams a few weeks but that doesn’t mean he isn’t doing anything interesting.

In his latest livestream that was done all on piano, the Seattle-dwelling singer paid tribute to another singer from the Emerald City. Gibbard covered Nirvana’s “All Apologies,” which was one of the last songs he played. He also busted out a new song ahead of the cover.

“I’ve been getting nostalgic for one of my favorite bands lately, so thought I’d pull it out and dust it off for you guys,” Gibbard said before performing the song.

As usual, Gibbard’s affable session included some him answering fan questions and raised funds for Seattle Artist Relief Fund Amid COVID-19.

Check out the cover around the 40th minute or so.