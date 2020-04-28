Beck Shares 2018 Set From We Love Green Festival

Add Beck to the growing number of musicians who have had a live set from the past now available for streaming.

On Tuesday, Beck shared his 2018 set from the We Love Green Festival in France. It features 12 songs performed in just over 50 minutes but gives a great snapshot into why he is one of the more engaging live performers (which at this point in his career, should be expected) out there today.

“You might know him thanks to “Everybody’s Got To Learn Sometimes”: this afternoon, discover Beck like you’ve never heard him before, and breathe life into your day with his punchy tracks,” a caption of the post shared on Facebook reads (as translated from French to English from Google).

Watch the performance:

Check out the full setlist below:

Devils Haircut

Up All Night

Wow

Loser

Mixed Bizness

Dreams

Girl

E-Pro

Sexx Laws

Colors

Where It’s At (with “Good Times”, “Happy Birthday to You”, “Miss You”, “Cars”, “Once in a Lifetime”, “Against All O)

One Foot in the Grave (with “Where It’s At” reprise)