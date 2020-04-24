Avril Lavigne Sends Hope With ‘We Are Warriors’

As the global pandemic has continued to everyone’s way of life, Avril Lavigne wants to spread a sense of hope with “We Are Warriors.”

The ballad gives a similar vibe to “Keep Holding On,” which she dropped in 2006. But on this one Lavigne sings, “We are warriors, we’ll fight for our lives / Like soldiers, all through the night / And we won’t give up, we will survive / We are warriors / And we’re stronger, that’s why we’re alive / We will conquer time after time / We’ll never falter, we will survive / We are warriors.”

“I felt the need to do something to honor all of the frontline workers who risk their lives every day to keep us safe. From the doctors, nurses, police, fire fighters [sic], grocery workers, delivery services, all essential workers and the brave volunteers. I am humbled with gratitude and want to dedicate my new song ‘We Are Warriors’ to everyone putting their lives at risk to keep us safe,” she said in a statement.

All net proceeds from the song downloads and streams of the track and video will go to help Project HOPE’s continuous COVID-19 relief efforts around the globe, which also includes providing personal protective equipment to people who need it.

“You guys are the ones that are holding the world up right now and we’re all counting on you and relying on you,” she said of the healthcare workers who are on the frontline. “You are Warriors! We all need each other more than ever right now. Now is the time to fight and to stick together. Be kind, be safe, be a Warrior and support our mission at http://www.charitystars.com/Warriors.”

You can make additional donations here.

Listen to Avril Lavigne’s “We Are Warriors” below:

