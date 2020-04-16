After Tom DeLonge shared photos showing that he was back in the studio, Angels & Airwaves fans have been waiting for the new material. And today (April 16), the wait is finally over.

“All That’s Life Is Love” premiered on Apple Music’s New Music Daily with Zane Lowe. And the song starts off slow, but then grows into a pretty empowering anthem. “When the days are getting tough / A little bit’s enough / When all that’s left is love,” they sing.

“It’s here!” the band tweeted. “This one is special to us and we hope it brings a little light to your day in these crazy “times.”

All proceeds from the sales and streams of the song will go to benefit Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund. They’re also selling special “All That’s Left Is Love” t-shirts for charity, which you can purchase here.

“Friends – as we are all stuck at home and watching these unfortunate world events unfold, we couldn’t help but notice little glimmers of light showing across the globe – revealing the positive side of humanity that sometimes gets lost in our day-to-day lives,” Tom DeLonge said in a statement. “That, ultimately, is what this band has been about since day one – HOPE. With all of that in mind, we decided to channel our feelings into a song – of which all proceeds will go to benefit Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.”

This is the first music from Angels & Airwaves in 2020 and probably not the last. They previously released “Rebel Girl” and “Kiss & Tell” last year.

Listen to Angels & Airwaves’ “All That’s Left Is Love” below: