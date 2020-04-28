As more and more artists are collaborating on classic songs, groups from Canvasback Music, Atlantic Records, Parlophone put their talents together for an acoustic performance of Bob Dylan’s “Shelter From the Storm.”

An idea that bloomed from the early days of the global pandemic, alt-J, Grouplove, Jealous of the Birds, Briston Maroney, Benjamin Scheuer and Sofia D’Angelo (MICHELLE) showed their solidarity with fellow musicians, touring crews and music fans with the rendition.

“When Canvasback came to us with the idea to collaborate on a more well known Dylan song with our labelmates we were so down,” Grouplove said in a statement. “It’s always satisfying to go outside of your comfort zone and try something new, especially during these trying times – not to mention attempting to memorize 10 verses.”

The song doesn’t sound great, but it also encourages people to donate what they can to support MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund and Help Musicians UK, which is helping musicians and tour crews who have been affected by the pandemic.

“We are really happy to be involved in this project,” Alt-J said in a statement. “It’s lovely to get to play music with musicians on the same label as us; some of whom we know, some of whom we don’t. It was a new challenge recording this at home separately, even separately from each other, but we think the result is lovely and we hope that it brings a smile to people’s faces at this tricky time. Lots of love.”

Watch these artists perform Dylan’s “Shelter From the Storm” below: