Playlists \
Alec Benjamin’s Good Vibes Collection Playlist
Push play, turn volume up as needed, and take a much-needed break"
Here are some of my favorite ‘feel-good’ songs. Push play, turn volume up as needed, and take a much-needed break.
Corinne Bailey Rae – “Put Your Records On”
A Sunday morning staple, for sure. Good vibes only.
Khalid – “Paradise”
One of my favorite new artists here….
Fall Out Boy – “Bob Dylan”
Would you bury me next to Jonny Cash, I’m obsessed – Genius.
John Mayer – “Carry Me Away”
Another classic from John
Jeremy Zucker – “not ur friend”
I really like what Jeremy’s doing….emotional and relevant.
Surfaces – “Good Day”
The title here says it all
Alphabeat – “I Don’t Know What’s Cool Anymore”
This is a ‘kitchen dance party’ type of jam.
Alec Benjamin – “OMG”
From my upcoming album – Don’t sleep on this one!
Len – “Steal My Sunshine”
A TIMELESS ‘good energy’ song. Throw this on a try to catch a little sunlight.
Sia – “Original”
We could always use a little more Sia in our lives….
Miike Snow – “Genghis Kahn”
Get some exercise with this one
Ally Hills (w/ Jonny Glenn) – “Woah”
“Some serious independence energy here. Get motivated”
RIPMattBlack – “You Love It!”
This one will get you out of your seat, if you need a hand.
Third Eye Blind – “Never Let You Go”
Another ALL-TIME feel-good song. Highly recommended for any occasion.
TYLERxCORDY & Alice Kristiansen – “cut u down”
Super catchy and real. Don’t skip this one.
Marc Scibilia – “How Bad We Need Each Other”
This is a pretty fitting record for the time, don’t you think?
Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”
These guys haven’t stopped putting out anthems – 30 years running!