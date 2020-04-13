Alec Benjamin’s Good Vibes Collection Playlist

Here are some of my favorite ‘feel-good’ songs. Push play, turn volume up as needed, and take a much-needed break.

Corinne Bailey Rae – “Put Your Records On”

A Sunday morning staple, for sure. Good vibes only.

Khalid – “Paradise”

One of my favorite new artists here….

Fall Out Boy – “Bob Dylan”

Would you bury me next to Jonny Cash, I’m obsessed – Genius.

John Mayer – “Carry Me Away”

Another classic from John

Jeremy Zucker – “not ur friend”

I really like what Jeremy’s doing….emotional and relevant.

Surfaces – “Good Day”

The title here says it all

Alphabeat – “I Don’t Know What’s Cool Anymore”

This is a ‘kitchen dance party’ type of jam.

Alec Benjamin – “OMG”

From my upcoming album – Don’t sleep on this one!

Len – “Steal My Sunshine”

A TIMELESS ‘good energy’ song. Throw this on a try to catch a little sunlight.

Sia – “Original”

We could always use a little more Sia in our lives….

Miike Snow – “Genghis Kahn”

Get some exercise with this one

Ally Hills (w/ Jonny Glenn) – “Woah”

“Some serious independence energy here. Get motivated”

RIPMattBlack – “You Love It!”

This one will get you out of your seat, if you need a hand.

Third Eye Blind – “Never Let You Go”

Another ALL-TIME feel-good song. Highly recommended for any occasion.

TYLERxCORDY & Alice Kristiansen – “cut u down”

Super catchy and real. Don’t skip this one.

Marc Scibilia – “How Bad We Need Each Other”

This is a pretty fitting record for the time, don’t you think?

Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”

These guys haven’t stopped putting out anthems – 30 years running!