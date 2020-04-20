A Different 4/20 Playlist: 7 Albums Released on 4/20 That Aren’t About Pot

There are many things we could have celebrated on 4/20 instead of weed such as the 1912 San Francisco earthquake or Bush’s bankruptcy bill from 2005. Instead, we were gifted with our favorite green holiday. At this point, though, weed lists have become annoyingly bad cliches. There are only so many times you can play “Hits From the Bong” by Cypress Hill while you take a hit from your bong and not get tired of it.

This is why SPIN dug deep into the digital crate and compiled an eclectic list of non-weed albums released on 4/20 you can spark a joint, hit a bong or dab or rub your CBD cream along to.

J.Cole — K.O.D

Released in 2018, K.O.D is righteously judgmental record suffused with an essence of fire and brimstone. Even though the jazz-infused trap beats make for great smoking tunes, you’ll find yourself being lectured about the many forms and faces of addiction — a good album for those who want to self-reflect. Considering that the acronym K.O.D has multiple meanings like Kids On Drugs, King Overdosed, and, Kill Our Demons — it’s probably not a coincidence it was released on our favorite drug holiday. For those who are strong enough, take a dab and go deep into your psyche with this gem.

Standout Track: “ATM”

Jack White — Blunderbuss

Following the dissolution of the White Stripes, Jack White dropped his solo debut in 2012. This gem has it all — catchy riffs, themes of fear and loss, and a new blueish vibe. And you can thank RZA for the creation of this baby. Booked for a studio session with 12 musicians, including Jack White, RZA failed to show due to a scheduling issue. With the studio already filled with 12 world-class blues musicians, Jack White decided to write a few songs. And the result is 41 minutes of good ol’ fashioned rock . For those that like crunchy tunes while stoned, this is the record for you.

Standout Track: “Sixteen Saltines”

Prince — Musicology

After a tepid decade from the mid-’90s to early ’00s that included some weird musical experimentation — and a warring battle with Warner Bros. over creative control — Prince was able to concoct a comeback with his 2004 release, Musicology. Although Prince’s trademark sexual overtones were toned down after he became a Jehovah’s Witness during the ‘90s, a tense undercurrent of eroticism is still there, even though it’s slightly buried. This R&B gem is a time capsule too, taking you back to the good old ‘00s with references to the Iraq War and 9/11, and other topics like the Bible, numerology, and getting forced to sleep on the couch by your significant other. Though it was technically released digitally on March 29, the physical release didn’t come until April 20.

Standout Track: “Musicology”

Boards of Canada — Music Has the Right to Children

Released in 1998, Music Has the Right to Children is the of Scottish electronic-duo Boards of Canada mind-bending debut. Experimenting with analog and digital equipment, the group devised a record unlike any before — otherworldly and strangely hypnotic. Influenced by Brian Eno and Aphex Twin, Music Has the Right is a unique, dark electronic record for these dark times. For those who want to eat an edible and float into space while thinking about the impending apocalypse, this is your album.

Standout Track: “Turquoise Hexagon Sun”

Pavement — Slanted and Enchanted

For indie rock lovers, Slanted and Enchanted is the slacker album for slackers worldwide. Recorded in drummer Gary Young’s home studio in Northern California with no expectations, the album was one of the biggest surprises 1992. On it, Stephen Malkmus combined contemporary sounds of Sonic Youth, R.E.M and Lou Reed’s languid vocals to create an era-defining sound which many subsequent bands would imitate — looking at you Weezer. For those who are looking for nonsensical, lo-fi pop, Slanted is the album to light up a joint in your parent’s basement.

Standout Track: “Summer Babe (Winter Version)”

Rick James — Come Get It!

Released in 1978, Come Get It! is a funk masterpiece that laid the groundwork to one of the best comedic sketches of all time (R.I.P Charlie Murphy). Aside from that, Rick James blends different musical styles in a sexy package to create a really fun funk album. Although “You and I” and “Mary Jane” stand out because of their catchy hooks, the album works as a cohesive piece that will let you vibe with the stickiest of the ickiest.

Standout Track: “Mary Jane”

John Coltrane — The Believer

Although released in 1964 at the height of his career, The Believer is a collection of unreleased b-side recordings Coltrane did while signed to the Prestige label from 1957 – 1958. Although not his strongest record, The Believer demonstrates Coltrane’s prowess as a saxophonist and someone on verge of becoming legendary. Adding to the greatness is jazz trumpeter Freddie Hubbard, who makes his first session appearance on “Do I Love You Because You’re Beautiful.” If you’re feeling creative and jazzy, or just want to replicate your favorite Barnes and Noble vibe at home, play this.

Standout Track: “The Believer”