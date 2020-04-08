A/J Jackson of Saint Motel’s ‘Lonesome as One’ Playlist

With everyone sequestered and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. Here’s A/J Jackson from Saint Motel:

Isolation, loneliness, longing from a distance, these are not new concepts! Our musical heroes have been feeling all these feels for generations. Think of our current homebound situation as an opportunity to connect with these songs on a whole new level. When John Lennon says “Don’t they know we’re so afraid, isolation, we’re afraid to be alone” it takes on a strange new contextual meaning. So I put together a few songs that might hit a little differently now and who knows, in this time of separation, might actually make you feel a little more connected to the voice singing it.

With love,

-A/J Jackson

John Lennon – “Isolation”

This is the perfect song for right now. If there was one song on this list that captured the zeitgeist, it would be this. “The world is just a little town.”

Tom Petty – “Don’t Come Around Here No More”

I think the music video teaches us that just because we are isolated from the outside world doesn’t mean we can’t venture deeper into the one inside. Now’s the time to take those edibles you’ve been saving!

The Rolling Stones – “Gimme Shelter”

Gimme some place to quarantine myself in!

Bee Gees – “Staying Alive”

This song really makes the case for how being alive can be really fun, so let’s keep doing that.

Billy Idol – “Dancing With Myself”

And while you are being reminded about how fun it is to be alive, remember how you can be a great dance partner for yourself.

Carole King – “So Far Away”

“Doesn’t anybody stay in one place anymore?” Carole King was ahead of her time in so many ways.

Willie Nelson – “Something You Get Through”

And we will. Maybe with a little help from his “Reserve” if you know what I’m saying…

Jeannie Seely – “Don’t Touch Me”

This can be hard to remember sometimes. So, if a friend forgets about social distancing, just play this song. And if they aren’t your friend, continue down the playlist – we got something for you too.

Thunderclap Newman – “Something in the Air”

The New England Journal of Medicine says the virus is possibly airborne for around 3 hours. Yikes!

Cassie – “Miss Your Touch”

She also has a song “Long Way 2 Go” which is what you should play so you remember that touch might not be coming for a bit.

Yeasayer – “Don’t Come Close”

Most likely because you’re still in your bathrobe and it’s 4 pm.

Nirvana – “Stay Away”

Something to play loudly when someone is cramping your six-foot bubble in the grocery store.

Nine Inch Nails – “Where Is Everybody”

On Zoom most likely.

Weezer – “Go Away”

A friendly song to play that person in the grocery store.

Bette Midler – “From a Distance”

She makes a good case for distance potentially making the world a better place.

Gary Numan – “Cars”

You can isolate yourself in so many places these days. If you feel “safest of all” in your car, then good on ya mate.

Joy Divison – “Isolation”

The abrupt ending of the song evidently happened when they tried to rescue the master from a bad edit by a junior sound engineer.

Madness – “Our House”

Our house is a place we are not supposed to leave right now and this song makes it a lot easier.

Heart – “Alone”

Being skilled at being alone actually is a survival skill these days. Something to be celebrated! But sometimes you need a rejoice in the sadness.

Anthrax – “Antisocial”

Antisocial, pro social distance.

Tommy James & The Shondells – “I Think We’re Alone Now”

Double-check your entire house and if you truly are alone, then play this song and enjoy the amazing sounds of Mr. James.

The Animals – “We Gotta Get Out Of This Place”

The song title here are the most likely words you will say out loud if you are at Target and you think you hear someone cough two aisles down.

George Harrison – “All Things Must Pass”

Don’t give up hope, “it’s not always going to be this grey”

Bobby McFerrin – “Don’t Worry Be Happy”

And just in case you still feeling down and looking for something to whistle, here is the first song I remember owning on cassette tape.