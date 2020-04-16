AEG to Offer Limited Window for Concert Refunds

After hearing about it from music fans (and the fact there may not be any live concerts until 2021), AEG will offer fans a chance to get refunds for tickets.

But there’s a catch.

Beginning on May 1, the New York Times reports that attendees are eligible to get refunds for shows that have already been rescheduled. However, there’s only a 30-day window to do so.

The Times cites a document that the company sent to talent agents this week. However, the bigger problem is that for fans who still have tickets to shows that have been delayed, well, you’re going to have to be a bit patient it seems.

It also gives the following instructions: “fans will have 30 days to request refunds for shows that have already been rescheduled. After May 1, they will get 30 days from the time new dates are announced.”

If you’re reading this, you’re well aware of the major problems that the music industry has faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tour artists and record labels have been hit extremely hard. That doesn’t even include the sheer number of festivals that have been postponed or canceled in the wake of the pandemic.