Wilco and Sleater-Kinney are teaming up for a co-headlining tour this summer.

Called “It’s Time,” the tour will start in Spokane, Washington on Aug. 6 at First Interstate Center for the Arts. The tour will also stop at Red Rocks in Colorado and Forest Hills Tennis Stadium in New York. It will run for just over three weeks and will take place in outdoor amphitheaters and venues.

Tickets for the shows are on sale this Friday, March 13th at 10 am local time.

Check out the tour dates below:

Aug. 6 – Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts @

Aug. 8 – Big Sky, MT @ Peak to Sky @

Aug. 11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre @*

Aug. 13 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland @*

Aug. 14 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park @*

Aug. 15 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre @*

Aug. 16 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater @*

Aug. 18 – Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station @*

Aug. 19 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theatre @*

Aug. 21 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion @*

Aug. 22 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium @*

Aug. 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for Performing Arts @*

Aug. 25 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion @*

Aug. 26 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point @*

Aug. 27 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater @*

Aug. 29 – Chicago, IL @ Millennium Park Pritzker Pavilion @*