You know the coronavirus situation is getting serious when “Weird Al” Yankovic declines to satirize it.

Fans took to Twitter to get Yankovic’s attention about the virus, asking him for his take on the outbreak. Some even went as far as to send him lyrics about coronavirus set to the tune of The Knack’s “My Sharona.”

But the Grammy winner wasn’t feeling it.

Yeah, no, sorry. Not gonna do "My Corona." — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) March 3, 2020

Some didn’t appreciate his answer and chimed in with their own takes, trying to persuade him in the process.

No, should do Everybody was Kung Flu fighting… — Adam Nagy 🇬🇧🇪🇸 (@nagy501) March 3, 2020

Ooh, my little sickly one

Sickly one

Looks like you’ve contracted some of

MY CORONA

Ooh, your life will soon be done

Soon be done

When you kick the bucket from

MY CORONA — Patrick Barry (SpaceViking/PapayaBoat) (@SpaceVikingPB) March 3, 2020

How about “Covid 19” to the tune of “Come On Eileen”? — Ryan (@rynels) March 3, 2020

Yet you had no problem doing "Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My SARS". Such a hypocrite. — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) March 3, 2020

Then this is where our paths divide — Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) March 4, 2020

Green Day, New Order and The National are among the bands who have canceled or postponed their Asian tour dates due to the coronavirus outbreak. Diplo also offered his travel tips for those traveling following the outbreak.