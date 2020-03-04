News \
‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Rejects Fan Requests to Parody Coronavirus With ‘My Corona’
"Yeah, no, sorry. Not gonna do "My Corona," he said
You know the coronavirus situation is getting serious when “Weird Al” Yankovic declines to satirize it.
Fans took to Twitter to get Yankovic’s attention about the virus, asking him for his take on the outbreak. Some even went as far as to send him lyrics about coronavirus set to the tune of The Knack’s “My Sharona.”
But the Grammy winner wasn’t feeling it.
Some didn’t appreciate his answer and chimed in with their own takes, trying to persuade him in the process.
Green Day, New Order and The National are among the bands who have canceled or postponed their Asian tour dates due to the coronavirus outbreak. Diplo also offered his travel tips for those traveling following the outbreak.