Weezer and Fred Armisen Try to Sing ‘Buddy Holly on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

When you think about it, watching Weezer and Fred Armisen makes perfect sense. Throw in Armisen shuttling the veteran rockers around, well, then hijinx ensue.

On the latest episode of Apple TV’s Carpool Karaoke series, that’s exactly what happens.

In a snippet from this week’s episode, Weezer and Armisen try to sing “Buddy Holly” but have some minor issues trying to get on the same page because you know, there’s no countoff to start the song. They then try to figure out how to get on the same page before ultimately having success.

To see the whole episode (which is free), you have to go to the Carpool Karaoke app on Apple TV.

Watch a snippet of Weezer and Armisen singing “Buddy Holly” from 1994’s Blue Album below: